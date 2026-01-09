Dungannon student wins top prize at Ulster Scientists Trust Awards

THE top prize at the Ulster Scientists Trust Awards, recognising the North’s highest-achieving A-Level science students, went to Aoife Logue of The Royal School, Dungannon, who is now studying Chemical Engineering and Biotechnology at Cambridge.

The outstanding student achieved amazing results in her A Level results achieving 5 A* grades.

The Ulster Scientists Trust Awards, has been running for over 60 years and celebrates students for their outstanding 2025 results.

Speaking about her achievement, Aoife said, “It’s really motivating to have my hard work recognised in this way. Having just completed my first few months at Cambridge, it’s lovely to look back at my enjoyable time at The Royal School and share this accolade with fellow future STEM leaders.

“I know this award will stand to me as I continue my studies and enter the workforce in years to come.”

Professor Pascal McKeown, a trustee of the Ulster Scientists Trust and former Head of the School of Medicine, Dentistry & Biomedical Sciences at Queen’s University, addressed the ceremony, praising both the recipients and their schools.

“By celebrating our school pupils, we motivate and encourage them to continue their interest in science. These awards not only recognise the individual merits of these students but also offer recognition to their schools for excellence in teaching,” he said.

Dr Geraldine Macartney, Chair of the Ulster Scientists Trust, added, “The Trust receives nominations from schools across Northern Ireland, and through these awards, we highlight excellence in science teaching. People born in Northern Ireland have made enormous contributions to science and medicine worldwide.”