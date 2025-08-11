BROUGHT TO YOU BY
Dungannon woman selected for prestigious peace programme

  • 11 August 2025
Corrina Grimes.
WeAre Tyrone - 11 August 2025
A Dungannon woman has been named as one of just 28 people selected for the prestigious Fellowship Programme run by the Centre for Democracy and Peace Building.

Corrina Grimes is one of only a handful of participants chosen from the business sector to take part in this year’s fellowship, which aims to support and develop future leaders from across the North.

Corrina is a healthcare executive with over 20 years of leadership experience across clinical services, commissioning, and health policy, driving innovation to improve population health.

She is the founder of ‘MemoryTell,’ a pioneering digital biomarker platform for early dementia diagnosis, and leads research at Trinity College Dublin focused on dementia, palliative care, and health inequalities.

Selected from a record number of applicants, this fifth cohort brings together individuals already making an impact in politics, business, the public sector, and civic society.

Among them are politicians, entrepreneurs, senior civil servants, business leaders, cultural advocates, and community organisers.

With representation from five political parties and a wide range of sectors, the group reflects the diversity and ambition shaping Northern Ireland’s present and future.

Over the next seven months, the Class of 2026 will take part in a transformative experience designed to strengthen their leadership, forge new connections, and explore the challenges and opportunities facing society today.

Darragh McCarthy, chair of the Fellowship Advisory Board, said, “This year’s fellows bring a remarkable breadth of experience and perspective. The fellowship offers a unique space to explore ideas, challenge assumptions, and grow as leaders. I’m delighted to welcome this group and look forward to working alongside them in the months ahead.”

