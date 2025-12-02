Dunnamanagh man threatened to ‘kneecap’ ex-partner, court told

A 30-YEAR-OLD Dunnamanagh man has been given a 12-month probation order after pleading guilty to threatening to ‘kneecap’ his former partner.

Ruairi O’Neill, of Lisnaragh Road, was convicted of common assault, making threats to kill, criminal damage and threatening or abusive behaviour.

He pleaded guilty to all charges at an earlier hearing, after which District Judge Alana McSorley ordered a pre-sentence report. O’Neill did, however, contest the nature of the assault charge and an initial charge of a physical assault was dismissed.

In Strabane Magistrates Court, a representative of the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) outlined the facts, stating that on October 31, 2024, O’Neill confronted his former partner in a shopping area and told her it would be, “Hard to go to the gym without any knees.”

The PPS described this as a threat by the defendant to kneecap the woman.

The following day, O’Neill went to the injured party’s home. She contacted police, and the defendant was subsequently arrested.

The injured party further reported that shortly after their relationship ended on July 13 last year, O’Neill visited her property and damaged her car, pulling off the spoiler and breaking a wing mirror. She also said he took her car keys and threw them into a nearby field.

During the sentencing hearing on Thursday, O’Neill’s solicitor said his client had acted ‘emotionally’ and regretted his behaviour. He added that O’Neill’s conduct on October 31 last year had been influenced by an incident the previous night during which a group of men had threatened him at his home.

The solicitor also stated that O’Neill had already paid for all damages done to the vehicle and arranged for them to be repaired.

When passing sentence, Judge McSorley said O’Neill had shown a ‘significant level of aggression’ but noted that the pre-sentence report indicated ‘genuine remorse’. However, because the offences were aggravated by their domestic nature, she imposed a 12-month probation order.