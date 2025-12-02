DUP say farmers on new A5 route not being given enough for land

THE disparity between the amount of money paid to farmers along the route of the proposed A5 dual carriageway and the cost of replacing that land, has been raised at Stormont.

It is understood that some landowners between Ballygawley and Newbuildngs are being offered £16-18,000 per acre for the £1.7 billion project.

However, a local DUP MLA has raised concerns that this amount falls far short of the £30,000 he believes would be required to replace the vested acreage.

The issue was raised by Mid Ulster MLA, Keith Buchanan, with the Finance Minister, John O’Dowd, in the Assembly last week.

It comes ahead of an imminent appeal by the Department for Infrastructure against the decision of Mr Justice McAlinden earlier this year to quash the approval for the new road.

The High Court decision was the latest in a series of legal and other setbacks stretching back almost two decades.

Mr Buchanan has urged the Department for Finance to ‘bridge the gap’ between the amount of money being offered to farmers and landowners and the true cost of replacing the land.

“Some of the farmers are being offered £16,000, £17,000 or £18,000 per acre, yet it costs close to £30,000 to replace that land,” Mr Buchanan said.

“What would you therefore say to farmers or landowners in the A5 area?

“There are over 300 of them, and they have inheritance tax and the land taken from the A5 looming over them.

“As I said, there is a massive disparity in the figures. Something has to be done, because it is not possible for them to run their business and also replace land, based on the figure that they might get to do so.”

However, the Minister said that he did not want to interfere in individual cases, especially as the A5 is currently subject to a legal case.

“But I want to be assured that the policy and legislation are being adhered to fairly. As I have said, I deal with a number of Members’ correspondence cases, some of which relate to historical land cases. My response to my officials is that they need to reassure me that everyone is being treated fairly,” John O’Dowd said.