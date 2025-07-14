Dylan Moran to perform in Omagh this autumn

ONE of Ireland’s most well-known comedians and the star of popular Channel 4 sitcom ‘Black Books’ and cult film classic ‘Shaun of the Dead,’ Dylan Moran, will perform at the Strule Arts Centre in Omagh this October.

A BAFTA and Perrier award-winning comedian, Dylan is bringing his brand new stand-up show ‘DOLLA HO’ to Omagh on October 8 with choice servings of his thoughts on everything and anything – delivered with his trademark poetic panache.

Throughout the summer of 2024, Dylan traversed the highways and byways of Ireland for a ‘Work In Progress Wander,’ which saw him craft hours of new material throughout 50 shows in 35 towns. In venues ranging from the backroom of a pub in West Cork to arts centres in Donegal, fans got a front-row seat for the creative process in its unpredictable form.

The popular Navan-born comic has had a huge career, not just as a stand-up, but he is also well-known as a TV personality and actor, gracing screens across the UK and Ireland.

Most famously he starred in and co-created the popular Channel 4 sitcom ‘Black Books’ alongside fellow comedian Bill Bailey which ran for three seasons between 2000 and 2004 and won the BAFTA Award for Best Situation Comedy twice.

Moran has also appeared in a number of films, including the cult classic ‘Run Fatboy Run,’ ‘Calvary’ and ‘The Actors’ with cinema legend, Michael Caine.

Moran is a regular performer across the world, playing large venues as well as national and international comedy festivals including the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, the Montreal Comedy Festival, the Melbourne Comedy Festival, and the Kilkenny Comedy Festival.

In 2007, he was voted the 17th greatest stand-up comedian by Channel 4. In the updated 2010 list, he was ranked as the 14th greatest.

l For more information and to buy tickets to the show on Wednesday, October 8, at the Strule Arts Centre, you can visit www.struleartscentre.co.uk.