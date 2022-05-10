Eagles Special Olympics Club mark its 10th Birthday

The Eagles Special Olympics Club turned out in style on Friday night for the club’s 10th Anniversary Gala Ball at the Greenvale Hotel in Cookstown.

Club athletes, volunteers, coaches, family members and sponsors all gathered to mark the special milestone. The evening began with a champagne reception as the guests mulled around and had their official photograph taken before welcoming Mid Ulster MLA Michelle O’Neill, who presented an award to Caodhra McCartan, of the Whacky Wheelers Charity Cycle event who collected on behalf of her dad Ronan the main event organiser.

It was down to dinner next and a fabulous four course meal. The Eagles birthday cake was next and the original six athletes from the opening night of Eagles were invited by host Paul Sweeney to cut the cake. Seorlaith O’Hagan, Frank and Daniel McCrory, TJ McShane, Sammy Jo Sweeney and Noel Mulgrew did the honours to a rousing chorus of Happy Birthday.

Advertisement

The Eagles committee had been in contact with a number of celebrities from music, TV and sport to forward a birthday video message and these peppered the speeches. These included Dame Mary Peters, Dennis Taylor, Dame Kelly Holmes, Match of the Day’s Martin Keown, Tyrone GAA star Kieran McGeary, Tim McGarry from Give my Head Peace, famous boxers of the past and present Tommy Corr, Feargal McCrory, John Duddy and Michael Conlon; Ulster rugby stars Luke Marshall, Billy Burns and Jordi Murphy; country music stars Philomena Begley, Nathan Carter, Derek Ryan and Owen Mac; Feargal O’Donnell, from Galbally Runners, and Pauline Nugent from Ormond SO Club in Tipperary; and lastly a very funny message from the brilliant Conor Grimes as the infamous Datsun Donaghy.

There was a detailed and heartfelt speech from current Mid Ulster Council Chair Paul McClean, a few emotional words from the Eagles first ever chair and co founder Austin O’Neill and a video wall message from the Special Olympics Ireland Chief Executive Matt English.

Awards

It was then onto the awards and Martin McKenna and Fionnula McGrath did the honors for Bocce while Danny O’Hagan and Kieran Quinn sorted the football team. Debbie McDermott and Barry Mulgrew presented the remainder of the awards to the Eagles Athletics team.

The current Eagles Club Chairperson Nicola McCrory invited Eagles Athlete Noel Mulgrew to speak about the input Head Coach Paul Sweeney and his wife Joanne have had over 10 years and he had the place spellbound and there were one or two tears as well.

It was amazing to see how a small child who joined Eagles in 2012 had progressed to such a bright, intelligent well spoken young man.

Advertisement

Noel said, “I live in Derry now but I know when I’m in Tyrone I am always welcome back at Eagles Club. Thank You for making me the person I am today.”

Nicola then called former Chair and Coach Danny O’Hagan next and he elaborated on the Sweeney family input before calling Paul and Joanne to accept a beautiful presentation of an engraved crystal vase and a bouquet of flowers from Catherine Donnelly and Debbie McDermott.

Club Head Coach and Manager Paul Sweeney for the first time ever was a little lost for words but spoke about the importance of his team.

Coaches

Paul paid tribute to the entire Eagles backroom team of coaches and volunteers.

“I merely steer the ship, it’s the hard working crew that make Eagles the success they are. The club has a group of talented and dedicated coaches and volunteers and I have full confidence in this team to take the club to new heights. The athletes give a million percent and are the reason we do it all in the first place.”

Every great team needs great people and Eagles are very fortunate to have had and still do have a strong back bone of Danny, Barry, Debbie, Nicola, Emer, Joanne, Larry, Mary, Kieran, Martin and Jack. More recently with Catherine, Martin Nixon, Orlaith, Anthony, Patrick, Fionnula, Ann Marie, Helen, Cathy, Stevie, Jamie and the two Niamhs. Not forgetting previous coaches and volunteers Holly, Raymond, Caolan, Lauren, Seannain, Jackie, Toya, Tommy and Michael Quinn.

Paul added, “Eagles have had an array of brilliant people help out in one way or another over 10 years and it is difficult to try and remember everyone so apologies if we have missed anyone but thank you all.”

New banner

The speeches concluded with firstly the main prize draw with prizes sponsored by JJ Quinn Electrical Coalisland and the Allingham Arms Bundoran and then Nicola and Joanne unveiled the new Eagles Special Olympics Club banner to a standing ovation. Finally, there was the Fun Hi Five draw with an array of prizes courtesy of JPS Contracts, Vintagehill, PM Engineering, Eileen Leonard, CD Electrics, Siobhan Armstrong, Brian Duffy.

With the speeches, presentations, awards, big prize draw and celebrity video messages concluded it was time for the dancing. Country music star Owen Mac surprised the audience with a half hour set before Paul Cummings and Good Company had the crowd dancing to the wee small hours. Special impromptu performance by Callum Neill to perform Price Tag which was a sight to be hold.

Thanks

All in all the 10th Anniversary Gala of the Eagles Special Olympics Club was a massive success and a fantastic night.

There are many people to thank including Michael McElhatton and the staff of Greenvale Hotel for first class service, Print Engine for the banner, MFC sponsored the pull ups, Niamh McLoughlin media, Isobell McKeown for the balloons, Claire Holland for the cake, Michelle O’Neill MLA, Council Chair Paul McClean, Jamie Sweeney and Emer McCrory for the video messages and Lawrence McCrory for video; Singer Owen Mac and Good Company for the entertainment.

Finally to all the Eagles Family and Committee for making the Gala a night to remember.