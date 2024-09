THE Education Minister will be among a host of dignitaries visiting Sion Mills tomorrow (Friday) to recognise the village primary school as an integrated educational facility.

Following a lengthy process, integrated status was finally bestowed upon Sion Mills Primary School in September last year. However this significant milestone in the school’s history will be made official tomorrow with a special relaunch event. Joining Education Minister Paul Given at the event will be representatives from the Integrated Education Fund (IEF), the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education (NICIE), the Department of Education, and the Education Authority, who have all played crucial roles in supporting the school’s transition.

Also in attendance will be former and current school governors, staff, pupils and other special guests who will come together to celebrate the school’s proud heritage and continued success as an integrated primary school. The event will provide an opportunity to honour the collective efforts that have made this achievement possible and to look forward to the bright future ahead.

Principal Louise Kingh called it a ‘significant day’ in the school’s history, adding, “We are thrilled to welcome the Minister of Education and all our esteemed guests to celebrate with us. Our school’s journey towards integration reflects our commitment to fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for all our pupils.

“We are excited to continue building on our legacy and providing high-quality education that embraces diversity and unity.

“The relaunch of Sion Mills Integrated Primary School marks a new chapter in its long-standing history, reinforcing its dedication to serving the community with an educational ethos that values integration and inclusivity.”