Celebration planned to mark Trillick school’s 50th anniversary

CELEBRATING 50 wonderful years of St Scire’s, the Trillick primary school is set to hold a guest tea for the community, welcoming the entire community – including pupils past and present, parents, grandparents, friends and neighbours – for what promises to be a fantastic evening.

The event will take place in Trillick Leisure Centre on Friday, March 13 from 7.30pm and promises to be a warm, community spirited evening, with individuals or couples advised to book a table as hosts, allowing ten places for their guests.

“There is no cost in booking a table,” said the school’s principal, Iggy Gallagher.

“It is simply to assist with organising the event. A booking form is available for downloading or can be obtained from the school.”

Having booked a table, each host is welcome to invite friends, family or classmates to join them for the evening, providing food and refreshments for their own table.

“Tea and coffee will be supplied by the organising group, in this case staff members,” Mr Gallagher explained.

“There will also be live music on the night and all funds raised will go towards the school, with a substantial donation also being made to the incredible charity Mary’s Meals, thus our celebration will leave a meaningful legacy.”

Mr Gallagher further explained that Mary’s Meals’ mission of feeding children across the world aligns with the school’s core educational values and is easy for pupils to understand.

“Fundraising for Mary’s Meals reflects compassion, global citizenship and a commitment to supporting children’s education worldwide,” he continued.

The school has also invited past pupils, local businesses and friends of the school to sponsor a table for £100 on the night.

“Your support will make a huge difference,” Mr Gallagher said.

With further celebrations planned later this year, including a fashion show and special mass, the school are also on the lookout for help from the local community regarding plans for a photographic display to showcase memories from across the decades.

“So far, there has been a limited response,” Mr Gallagher explained.

“So, we wish to call on all former pupils and others to search out old school photographs. These can be class groups, individual pupils, special events – anything that captures the spirit of St Scire’s.”

Mr Gallagher said that he had ‘no doubt’ that many of those who plan on attended the invent intend to search out their old, treasured photos, but highlighted that the organisers of the event would really appreciate if this could be done as soon as possible.

“Your treasured photos will help the organisers tell the story of the school and celebrate generations who have been part of the journey.

“Please speak to your former classmates as the success of anything which is planned will depend on your participation.”

If anyone would like to contribute to the St Scire’s photographic display, they can bring them along to the guest tea, leave their photographs into the school or send them via email to igallagher887@c2ken.net