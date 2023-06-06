Agri student awarded £1,500 bursary

A FIRST year agriculture student of CAFRE College has been named the worthy recipient of a £1,500 bursary to support her future in Higher Education.

Following a thorough selection process, the coveted ‘Livestock and Meat Commission’ (LMC) bursary was presented to a delighted Rebekah Woodside, BSc Hons Agricultural Technology student.

Rebekah received the award from LMC board member, Harry Sinclair, during the Agriculture Bursary Awards held at the college campus.

LMC chief executive, Ian Stevenson, said that the award promotes the varied and exciting career opportunities that the agricultural industry offers.

“Supporting the career aspirations of young people at all stages of their educational journeys has long been a key strategic aim for the Livestock and Meat Commission,” he said.

LMC has been promoting its education programme in post primary schools for almost 25 years, and has more recently began supporting primary schools and third level education with a host of resources.

“Recently the Commission offered a £1,500 bursary to support students studying agriculture related degree courses at CAFRE.

“We were delighted with the keen level of interest shown by students; their knowledge of the agri-food industry; and their passion for progressing careers within this sphere.

“The beef and sheep meat industry is worth £1.5bn to the Northern Ireland economy, and it is vital we continue to promote the varied and exciting career opportunities the industry offers.”

Congratulating Rebekah on taking receipt of the LMC bursary Ian said, “Throughout her application, Rebekah demonstrated a broad understanding of the career opportunities made available by the agri food industry.

“It was encouraging to see Rebekah aptly make reference to how her own personal experiences of farming and agriculture had influenced her career aspirations.

“Her enthusiasm to learn more about many the main topics affecting agriculture is commendable.

“On behalf of LMC I would like to take this opportunity to wish Rebekah well as she continues her studies at CAFRE.”

Check out ‘www.cafre.ac.uk’ to find out more about the courses available at CAFRE’s campuses in Cookstown, Enniskillen and Greenmount.