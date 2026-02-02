Confidence shapes plans for the future of Omagh school

A STRONG focus on the pastoral care of students is among the key priorities at Sacred Heart College as it marks the 25th anniversary of its formation, looking to the future while reflecting on a proud history.

For Michael Gormley, a former pupil of the school and now five years in the role as principal, the milestone offers a personal as well as professional opportunity to reflect on what has been achieved since 2000, recognise the contribution of past and present staff, and reaffirm the school’s commitment to helping young people reach their potential both academically and personally.

Sacred Heart College was formed in 2000 following the amalgamation of St Patrick’s and St Brigid’s High Schools.

Now in 2026, Mr Gormley said staff and students are looking to the future with confidence.

“One of the key reasons for the formation of Sacred Heart College was the opportunity to offer a wider curriculum for students,” he said.

“There are still teachers here who taught in either St Patrick’s or St Brigid’s. Fully inclusive co-education has immense advantages for developing young people, and the provision of facilities for A-levels has been an important factor in ensuring all the benefits of post-primary education are available here. But the pastoral system is especially renowned. When I arrived, I was keen to learn from that. The compassionate nature of the school ensures each child is supported throughout their time here.”

Mr Gormley highlighted the close links between the school, parents and the wider community, describing a strong sense of connection that allows staff to know pupils not only as students, but through their families.

“My own connection with the school runs deep. I walked these corridors as a pupil and now as principal, and my son is currently a pupil here,” he said.

He added that ongoing work to enhance pastoral care allows issues affecting pupils to be identified and addressed quickly, often through early contact with parents or guardians. Alongside this, academic achievement remains a central focus.

“While the school is about much more than academics, qualifications are vital,” Mr Gormley said. “Academically, Sacred Heart College is now on a par with the very best in the north. Last year we were in the top five per cent of schools, reflecting the strength of our curriculum and relationships.”

He also pointed to success in extra-curricular activities, including the school’s recent Ulster U-16 Ladies football title and continued progress in Gaelic games.

“Our coaching staff have a very inclusive ethos, helping every child reach their potential,” he said.

“We are also renowned for musical talent, with a successful run of ‘Beauty and the Beast’, and preparations well under way for another top-class production this year.”