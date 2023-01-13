Excitement builds ahead of digital hub opening

A NEW, state-of-the-art, digital hub costing hundreds of thousands of pounds is set to be launched in Strabane next Friday (January 20).

Situated at Strabane Community Unemployment Group (SCUG) on Upper Main Street, the aim of the new facility is to bring a whole new raft of technological skills to local people.

The hub, which was made possible via a cash windfall from the National Lottery totalling £353,218 over five years, will see unemployed and young people not at school or underperforming offered the opportunity to train in and learn new skills in readiness for entering an increasingly technology-based workforce. This includes digital training, mentoring, and qualifications. The five-year project began back in September, and is now coming to fruition.

Project manager at SCUG, Prepetula Foley explained, “We are delighted to be able to bring something like this to the people of Strabane, providing people with essential digital experience, as well as education within the technology sector. It’s wonderful that Strabane is now the place for this vital facility.”

Similarly, co-ordinator of the project, Tim Jenkins relayed what the project entails and what people can expect from the courses.

He said, “We have a suite of eleven new iMacs on-site, with the latest in Adobe software all with the aim of providing classes in areas such as desktop publishing, photography, podcasting and music production, including a whiteboard and projector.

“I am also in the process of ordering cameras for students to learn photography skills, and a virtual reality (VR) headset. Our lecturer in photography has already suggested an after schools project for GCSE and A-Level students who may be taking exams in such areas and we are hoping to, down the line, also open up links with local primary schools as well. We have the ability to allocate the funds in whatever direction we need to in order to best serve the public. It’s an exciting time for the town.”

He continued, “There is an increasingly huge interest in these areas, and the aim of the hub is two-fold; to allow those with digital technology interests to pursue experience and skills in those areas, and for those who have the skills, but not the qualifications to attain them, enabling that next step towards employment. We have the budget which allows people access to new, interesting technologies to which they wouldn’t normally have access.”

SCUG has also linked in with North West Regional College (NWRC) who will provide the lecturers that will come to Strabane to take the courses. The first class will take place on January 30 and already half the places have been booked up – a clear sign of support from the community.

Anyone interested in enrolling in any of the upcoming courses provided by SCUG are encouraged to call the centre on 02871383927 or call in and secure their place.