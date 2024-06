THREE Tyrone primary schools that have been waiting for either new buildings or an extension to their existing premises were given a funding boost by Education Minister Paul Givan.

The trio of schools set to benefit are Edendork Primary School, St John’s Primary School, Kingsisland, and Gaelscoil Uí Néill in Coalisland.

Last week, Mr Givan announced a series of new build and extension and refurbishment projects at schools across the North that were proceeding to construction as part of his department’s £254 million capital funding allocations for 2024-25.

Edendork PS principal, Anne McAlinden, said the whole school community was ‘delighted’ after funding was announced for their planned new building.

Back in June 2022, Mid Ulster District Council granted planning permission for the local primary school to develop a new build on the site of the historic Edendork Hall, which has fallen into disrepair in recent years.

‘Delighted’

Mrs McAlinden said, “Governors, staff, pupils and parents are delighted with the announcement relating to the new build for Edendork Primary School.

“To date, we have been working very closely with the Council For Catholic Maintained Schools (CCMS), the Education Authority, and Hamilton Architectures in getting to this stage.”

The principal added, “We are very much looking forward to being in our new school building in the future.”

Another Tyrone school set to benefit from the funding announcement is St John’s PS, Kingisland, near Coalisland, which will undergo major extension and refurbishment projects, having been awarded over £4 million. In a statement, the school described the announcement as one of its ‘most historic’ days.

The statement said, “After many years of hard graft and perseverance, we were finally greeted with the amazing news that full funding, of over £4 million, has been approved by the Department of Education NI, to allow us to proceed to the construction phase of our new school building.”

On Friday, Mid Ulster MLA, Linda Dillon, announced that Gaelscoil Uí Néill in Coalisland had also received confirmation from the Education Minister that a new build for the Irish school could progress to construction.

Ms Dillon said, “This whole process has been 17 years in the making, so it’s exciting to see such progress and what the future holds for Gaelscoil Uí Néill.

“This announcement is brilliant news for, not only the thriving Irish language sector within East Tyrone, but the Irish medium as a whole.”