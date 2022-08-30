This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

Local principals delighted with GCSE pupils

  • 30 August 2022
Local principals delighted with GCSE pupils
Dean Maguirc college principal James Warnock, with top GCSE students Pierce Byrnes and Caoimhe Coyle. MC 6
Emmet McElhattonBy Emmet McElhatton - 30 August 2022
3 minutes read

Related articles:

Academy celebates their pupils’ success Pupils urged not to panic over A-Levels results South West College A huge sigh of relief for many

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY