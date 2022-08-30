Local principals delighted with GCSE pupils

STUDENTS who sat summer exams this year have generally not achieved as highly as those who received predicted grades last year – both at GCSE and A Level.

Just over a week ago A Level pupils opened their results to lower scores than the students of 2021, and this same trend has been reflected in the marks of the GCSE pupils, who received their grades on Thursday.

However, while neither group were able to maintain the glittering standards set by last year’s pupils, the drop did not come as a shock – the return to formal exams offering an overwhelmingly likely explanation for the decline in top marks.

Advertisement

This year’s students were the first to sit summer exams since 2019. Owing to the pandemic, GCSEs and A Levels students over the last two years received predicted grades.

Compared with the A Level results the decline in the top GCSE marks was not as stark.

Last year about 40 per-cent of GCSE entries got A or A* grades, that dropped to 37 per-cent this year.

This can be contrasted with the disparity in this and last year’s A Level results, which saw 51 per-cent falling to 44 per-cent.

The last group of GCSE students to sit exams were the classes of 2019, and just under a third of them received A or A* grades.

However, nine in every 10 GCSE entries were awarded a C or above, marginally more than 2021.

SUCCESS

Advertisement

We spoke with schools from across Tyrone to find out what they made of the results.

Emma Nugent, a teacher from St. Ciaran’s Ballygawley explained , “Our college has enjoyed yet another successful year in our GCSE results.

“There were lots of smiles and laughter as our pupils opened their results on Thursday morning.

“Congratulations to all our students who have seen great success in both their GCSE and BTEC qualifications, a clear indicator of all their hard work over the last two years.”

Omagh CBS principal, Foncy McConnell, explained, “All of our GCSE students are challenged by giving them the opportunity to complete ten GCSEs, and despite the challenges for learning and teaching over the past academic year I commend our students on their excellent results.

“Once again, I must pay tribute to the diligence and dedication of all of our students, the excellent quality of teaching and guidance offered by our staff, and the on-going support of parents for their cooperation with the school.”

Susan Wilson, principal of Castlederg High School, expressed her pride. She said, “It was pure delight to see the scenes of joy in our school on Thursday.”.

James Warnock, principal of Dean Maguirc College in Carrickmore, added, “After a long summer of waiting, pupils and their parents were elated to see the high level of their success.

“No-one can underestimate the difficulty our year 12 pupils have endured, with the uncertainty of the last three years. Huge thanks to our staff, and we are also indebted to our parents and carers who have worked with us continuously throughout the year,” he explained.

COMMITMENT

Omagh Academy principal, Ruth Maxwell, said, “I am delighted with the achievement of our GCSE pupils.

“The fact that nearly everyone passed seven or more GCSEs reflects the hard work and commitment of the entire year group and the dedication of school staff as well as the support provided by families.

“I am also pleased that these results include outstanding personal achievements right across the year group, and I pay tribute to all pupils.”

Omagh High School principal, Christos Gaitatzis, said, “It has been another exceptional day for Omagh High School. We are a high achieving school that caters for students of all abilities and we are celebrating all those students who received As, Bs and Cs, those who are going onto do academic A-levels, but also those who are going a more vocational route.

“Well done to you all,” finished Mr Gaitatzis.