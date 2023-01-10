This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald

National award and €1,000 prize for Raphoe student Caoimhe

  • 10 January 2023
National award and €1,000 prize for Raphoe student Caoimhe
National Soapbox winner Caoimhe Parke with Deele College deputy principals Shane McArt and Carmel Mulligan and Caoimhe's English teacher Enda McHugh.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 10 January 2023
2 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

POWERED BY