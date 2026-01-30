Northern Ireland Science Fair events being held in Tyrone

WITH a star-powered programme of world-class scientists, celebrity speakers and family-focused events, the NI Science Festival (NISF) brings big ideas and hands-on discovery to venues across Tyrone.

Celebrating the wonders of science, technology, engineering, the arts and mathematics (STEAM), the festival, taking place from February 11 to February 22, presents a vibrant programme designed to inspire curiosity, spark conversation and show how science shapes our everyday lives.

‘Bogland: Past, Present, Future’ (February 13) at the Ulster American Folk Park is your chance to learn about the bog’s vital role in Irish social history and daily life. Ulster Wildlife and The Conservation Volunteers will offer insight into efforts to restore the bog into a carbon sink, helping combat climate change.

At OM Dark Sky Park and Observatory, discover the wonders of our native rivers and the magical creatures that call them home before junior astronomers head outdoors as the sun sets to explore the Milky Way in Rivers & Stars (February 15).

Moon Walk at OM (February 21) invites you to join the astronomy team at Northern Ireland’s only Dark Sky Park for a special guided moonlit forest walk through the enchanting Sperrin Mountains.