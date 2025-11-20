Sponsored content: Nurturing young minds at St Mary’s PS

ST Mary’s Primary School, Killyclogher, continues to shine as a centre of learning, faith and community spirit. With a proud tradition of excellence in education, St Mary’s PS is committed to helping every child reach their full potential in a caring and inclusive environment.

The school’s vibrant curriculum blends strong academic standards with creativity, sport and faith-based values, ensuring pupils develop not only knowledge and skills but also confidence, empathy and a sense of belonging.

From STEM and digital learning to art, music, and Gaelic games, St Mary’s PS provides opportunities for every child to discover their talents and thrive. The school also works closely with the local parish and community to nurture lasting partnerships that enrich school life.

‘Dedicated and proud’

Principal Carole McAuley said that St Mary’s PS, a school at the heart of the local community, nurtures young minds.

“At St Mary’s, we place the child at the centre of everything we do,” she said.

“We are proud of our dedicated staff, supportive parents and the warm, welcoming atmosphere that makes our school so special.”

Vice principal, Niall McKenna, added,“In my role as Special Educational Needs Co-ordinator in St. Mary’s PS and Nursery, I am acutely aware of the importance of helping each and every child reach his or her potential.

“We pride ourselves on delivering child-centred education with the earliest possible interventions available to overcome any barriers to learning. We have proven experience in addressing a wide variety of educational needs and always work in partnership with parents to bring about success.

“Our links with external services, built up over many years, also ensure we can give our pupils the best provision possible.”

Families interested in learning more about St. Mary’s Primary School, Killyclogher, are warmly invited to visit the school website at www.stmaryskillyclogher.co.uk to review its prospectus and other important information.

Open morning

The school will host its open morning for prospective parents with a child due to start primary school or nursery in September 2026, on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 from 9.30am until 11am.

The open morning will begin at 9.30am with a principal’s address.

There will further be a chance for visitors to review the facilities and talk to staff and pupils about the school.

Staff look forward to welcoming you and your child.