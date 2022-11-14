St Eugene’s PS Tircur looking to the future

THE Tircur community is excited to be stepping into a future they hope will be marked by integrated education.
This past weekend, the rural community came together to hold an open day to promote the rebranding of their local primary. The event was a declaration of the local community’s will to see St Eugene’s Primary School – as it has been known for 50 years – become Gortin Glen Integrated Primary School. However, a new name is not yet set in stone.
The move toward integrated education began after St Eugene’s Primary School was earmarked for closure in June 2023. In response, the school conducted a survey to gauge the local appetite for integration.
97 per-cent of parents voted in favour of shared education!
Following the expression of a near-unanimous desire for inclusive education, a Rural Integrated Action Group was created to establish a school capable of becoming the number one choice for all children in the Gortin Glens area, regardless of faith or religious belief.
The school are hopeful of opening with integrated status in September 2023.
