SWC cookery students refine skills in Icelandic restaurants

STUDENTS studying professional cookery at South West College were given a glimpse of just how many international job opportunities could be on the ‘menu’, having just returned from an exciting two-week programme in Iceland.

As part of the Erasmus+ programme, the talented Level 2 and Level 3 culinary students undertook work placements in stunning restaurants in Iceland’s capital city of Reykjavik; thoroughly enjoying the experience of working in the city’s best fine dining restaurants, in both food preparation and front-of-house.

In addition to showcasing their skills in the restaurants during their stay, students also had the opportunity to visit some of Iceland’s fantastic visitor attractions and explore the city in their free-time.

Amanda McCabe, head of ‘School for Tourism Hospitality Hair and Beauty, described the trip as ‘very successful’.

‘The visit to Reykjavik was an amazing opportunity for our students to further develop their knowledge and skills by working in fine dining restaurant environments,” she said.

“Our students are trained to internationally-recognised standards, and many have gone on to achieve acclaim in culinary circles globally.

“This trip has given students great confidence in their skills and highlighted the opportunities that lie ahead when they complete their studies.”

For further information on South West College’s ‘Professional Cookery’ and other ‘Catering & Hospitality’ courses available at South West College, please visit ‘swc.ac.uk/subject-area/catering-hospitality’.