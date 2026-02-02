Teachers reflect on coming full circle at Omagh school

TWO teachers now working at Sacred Heart College in Omagh have a unique perspective on its history, having been among the first pupils to attend following the amalgamation 25 years ago.

St Patrick’s High School opened in 1959, followed by St Brigid’s in 1961. Their establishment marked an important development in providing post-primary education locally.

Over the following four decades, both schools educated thousands of pupils from Omagh and surrounding rural areas.

Among those were Jenny Scott from Omagh and Michelle Donaghy from Dromore.

Alongside their academic studies, both were part of a highly successful netball programme, with teams from St Brigid’s and later Sacred Heart College winning numerous Ulster and All-Ireland titles during a golden era for the sport.

Michelle recalled that her year group was the first to benefit from post-16 provision following the amalgamation. She said the transition from St Brigid’s was smooth, with most pupils remaining on at Sacred Heart.

“The main changes were new teachers, longer walks between buildings and a wider choice of subjects,” she said. “Our sport continued as well, and for the first time we had a senior netball team because we stayed on after fifth year. It made the transition easier.”

She added that while the move to a co-educational environment took some adjustment, it proved to be the right decision.

Michelle returned to Sacred Heart College as a teacher in 2010 and has remained on the staff since, working alongside some of her former teachers.

“I had to get used to calling them by their first names!” she said.

Jenny Scott returned to the school as a teacher in September 2024 after completing her studies. She spent one year at St Brigid’s and six at Sacred Heart College, including post-16 education, and was also part of the successful netball and Gaelic football teams.

She recalled the excitement of early sporting success, including receiving new kits for an All-Ireland campaign, and went on to complete A-levels in business studies and physical education.

“Sport is a vital part of life at Sacred Heart College,” she said. “Athletics, cross-country running, netball and Gaelic football are all popular, and it’s important that every pupil is supported to reach their own potential.” A reunion of early Sacred Heart students before Christmas celebrated those sporting achievements, promp-ting fond memories for Jenny and others.

Now working as a PE teacher, Jenny said helping to continue that sporting legacy is hugely rewarding.

“We’re trying to keep that legacy going and offer a wide range of activities. I love it here and it’s great to be back.”