Week-long science festival returns to the Alley Theatre

Ever wanted to know about all things science-y?Anyone who has ever wanted to know about the science of themselves, the universe – and everything in between – can do so, when the ‘NI Science Festival’ makes a welcome return to the Alley Theatre this month.

The festival, which runs from Thursday, February 16 to Sunday, February 26, is a celebration of all-things-science, and promises 11 days packed full of discovery for the wide-eyed info-loving boffins among us.

It runs in venues all across the North, talking about all-things associated with science, technology, engineering, arts, and mathematics (STEAM).

The Alley will play host to two science shows guaranteed to inform, educate and certainly entertain.

For our little monsters, there’s one-such show at the Alley that is not to be, if you’ll pardon the pun, poo poo-ed.

It’s a well-known fact that children LOVE to talk about bodily functions, sometimes hilariously.

Across two afternoon shows on February 26, they can, with scientist and presenter, Stefan Gates, in his show, ‘Rude Science’, where he answers the questions everyone is too shy to ask, such as: ‘How much snot can a person produce in one day?’; ‘Why do men have nipples?’; and ‘What’s earwax for?’… among many other fascinating – and revolting – head scratchers.

Expect zits, burps, farts, snot, scabs, pee, vomit, snot, blood, sweat and tears – all brought to life with stunts, rockets, fart machines, sneeze machines and enormous bottoms!

Commenting on the return of the festival, its director, Sarah Jones, explained that it offers a stimulating and wide range of events focusing on the wonders of science.

“This year’s NI Science Festival extends right across Northern Ireland to spread the joy of science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics to audiences,” she said.

“We aim to ignite interest in the world around us, to spark conversation and debate, and hope this year’s programme will create new learning opportunities for festival goers old and new.”

Meanwhile, on April 1, for dinosaur fans comes ‘Jurassic Roar’ to the Alley; an interactive story-telling show with state-of-the-art animatronics of everyone’s favourite dinosaurs, from the Stegosaurus, Apatosaurus and the daddy of them all, the mighty T-Rex all making an appearance.

Attendees will also be able to catch a glimpse of other species such as a velociraptor and triceratops in this hour-long stage show, which promises to be great fun for all.

You can book now for both shows, ‘Rude Science’ and ‘Jurassic Roar’, through the Alley Theatre website, or by calling the Alley on 028 7138 4444. Tickets for ‘Rude Science’ costs £10.