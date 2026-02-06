Popular Omagh woman remembered for her sharp wit and strong faith

THE funeral of well-known and much-loved Omagh woman Eileen Gray has taken place at Sacred Heart Church.

Eileen passed away at the South West Acute Hospital on January 23, aged 73, surrounded by the loving care of her family. A greatly respected and familiar figure in the local community, Eileen was the daughter of the late Patrick and Winifred Gray and lived in Kevlin Gardens.

She was the youngest of the Gray family and is survived by her sisters and brother, Vonnie, Frankie (Margaret) and Christine.

She was predeceased by her brothers Brendan, Tom and Fran.

Eileen will be sadly missed by her sisters, brother, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, neighbours, friends and the wider family circle.

Speaking during the funeral Mass, Fr Kevin McElhennon said that Eileen’s faith was central to her life. He noted that she attended daily Mass and prayed each day, describing her as very much her ‘own person’, with a strong sense of individuality and never afraid to speak her mind.

“Eileen was gifted with a uniqueness,” said Fr McElhennon. “People enjoyed her company because she was colourful, loved the craic and banter, and always spoke her mind.”

He added that young people particularly enjoyed her company, noting that she was always present, always herself, and known for her sharp one-liners and strong independence.

“Although she never married, Eileen was rarely lonely. She had a deep connection with her family and with the community. She loved bingo and adored her nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, who all simply knew her as Auntie Eileen.

“We entrust Eileen to God – a God she trusted so faithfully in life. She will be sadly missed by her family and by this community.”

Following her Requiem Mass, Eileen was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery, Drumragh.