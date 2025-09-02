Elderly man conned out of ‘large sum of money’ by fraudsters

CRIMINALS are targeting local pensioners to get them to hand over money for work on their homes.

Police in Tyrone have issued a warning after an elderly man handed over a ‘large sum of money’ for work which was never carried out.

There have been reports of other similar incidents locally where the homes of older people have been targeted.

A police spokesperson outlined details of one incident.

“We received a report this week about an older person who had had a stranger call to their home and offer roof repairs for an exorbitant amount of money.

“The vulnerable resident felt very pressured by this individual and ended up parting with a large sum for what he was told were ‘urgent repairs’.”

The PSNI spokesperson said people should be vigilant and report any suspicious strangers offering unsolicited services or trying to gain access to homes.

“This could involve offers to clean driveways, repair roofs or other maintenance or repair work.

“Sometimes these approaches will involve an expensive one off payment – as in this case – but can also often start with a moderate fee being quoted which will increase disproportionately upon apparent ‘completion’ of the job.

“Not all cold callers are rogue traders or fraudsters however those intent on committing crime, will employ any tactic to engage you and lower your guard.

“If someone calls to your home offering a service you have not sought out or making enquiries about any work you may need done, trust your gut – if you feel that something isn’t quite right, it usually isn’t.

“Don’t permit them into your home, do not make any advance payments and report anything that raises your suspicions to us immediately.

“It is so important to share details of these types of interactions and behaviours with us. The sooner information is reported, even if it is on behalf of others, the better our chances are of catching a potential criminal.

“This is also a good way to alert us so help us potential patterns and implement patrolling to deter criminals and reduce crimes of this nature in the local area.”