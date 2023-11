ELECTRIC Vehicle (EV) owners in Tyrone are being urged to take part in a large-scale innovation trial by NIE Networks.

As EVs become more popular, the Northern Ireland Intelligent EV Charging (NIEV) Project will explore how to spread demand on the network, benefiting drivers and the wider public.

Naomi Morrow, NIEV project manager from NIE Networks, said, “Typically, our network experiences a surge in demand as people come home and turn on appliances. With the adoption of electric vehicles, we expect that this will increase as people plug their vehicle in to charge.

“The NIEV project will test ways of spreading EV charging throughout the night to reduce this surge. Drivers will plug their vehicle as normal but charging may take place when demand on the network is lower. The vehicle would always be ready for when the driver needs it.”

An intelligent charging system could also ensure lower costs with less carbon-intensive electricity used to charge electric vehicles. This would maximise the environmental benefits of a transition to renewable energy and ensure the electricity system exploits any available flexibility.

Naomi continued, “At this early stage we’re inviting anyone who charges their EV at home to register their interest in participating. The trial is scheduled to kick off in the spring of 2024 and you’ll be helping to lead the way in preparing our network for a zero-carbon future.”

For criteria and to register your interest, please visit nienetworks.co.uk/future-networks.