Electrical fault forces Dungannon school closure

A DUNGANNON primary school has closed today (Friday) due to an unexpected electrical fault.

Clintyclay Primary School confirmed on Thursday evening that it would be closed to allow for emergency repair work, citing safety concerns.

In a message to parents, principal Fiona Hampsey said the fault was both unexpected and potentially dangerous.

“Due to an unexpected and dangerous electrical fault that requires emergency repair work, the school will be closed tomorrow (Friday) to ensure the safety of all pupils and staff,” she said.

She apologised for the short notice and any inconvenience caused.

As a result of the closure, the school’s planned Grandparents’ Day celebration has been cancelled. However, Ms Hampsey confirmed that the event has been rescheduled for next Friday.

“We are very disappointed that tomorrow’s Grandparents’ Day celebration will not be able to go ahead as planned,” she said. “We are pleased to confirm that this special celebration has been rescheduled for next Friday, and we very much look forward to welcoming grandparents then.”

The planned school-led Mass scheduled for Sunday has also been cancelled.

Ms Hampsey said further updates would be shared once repair work is completed and thanked parents for their continued cooperation and support.