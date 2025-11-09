Advertisement

Emergency incident created at Sion Mills building

  • 9 November 2025
Fire crews training at Herdman's Mill.
WeAre TyroneBy WeAre Tyrone - 9 November 2025
FIREFIGHTERS from across the North West came together recently for a large-scale training exercise at the historic Herdman’s Mill site in Sion Mills.

Teams from the Crescent Link Response Point – including Strabane, Castlederg, Newtownstewart, Northland, and Crescent Link stations – took part in the multi-station exercise, designed to test operational procedures and prepare crews for complex, multi-agency incidents.

Herdman’s Mill was built in 1835 by Belfast entrepreneurs James George and John Herdman. At its peak, the mill employed more than 1,000 staff.

It ceased spinning linen in 2004, and the owning company went into receivership in 2011.

In recent years, the site has been the scene of several major fires, including significant incidents in 2018 and 2025.

Today, parts of the site are occupied by local businesses including drinks manufacturer Mulrines, Greenville Energy Ltd and Hampson Harvey Solicitors.

These businesses played a key role in supporting the training exercise, providing access and working closely with fire crews to ensure the day’s success.

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) said, “Crews from all five stations within the Crescent Link Response Point came together at the Old Herdman’s Mill for a large-scale exercise.

“A huge thank you to our partners – Mulrines, Greenville Energy Ltd, and Hampson Harvey Solicitors – for facilitating access and helping make this day a success. Training like this helps keep our communities safer every day.”

 

