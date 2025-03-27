Emergency services at scene of accident on Curr Road in Omagh

Road users are advised to avoid the Curr Road, Omagh, as police and colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service are currently at the scene of a road traffic collision.
The Omagh bound lane is closed.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”
