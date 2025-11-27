Emergency services at scene of two vehicle crash in Dungannon

POLICE are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle collision in the William Street area of Dungannon.

Police received a report of the incident at around 6.45pm this evening (Thursday, November).

Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with any information, including dash-cam, CCTV or other footage, can contact police on 101, quoting reference number 1220 of 27/11/25.

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via:

http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.