Two people taken to hospital after Ballygawley collision

TWO people have been taken to hospital following a crash near the Ballygawley roundabout this morning.
The three-vehicle collision happened shortly after 7.30am.
Emergency services rushed to the scene and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said two people were taken to hospital by ambulance.
Police said road has been reduced to single lane traffic and significant delays are expected on the A4 westbound and A5 southbound approaches.
“Please avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes,” said a PSNI spokesperson.
“We will provide further updates as soon as it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience.”
