End of an era as landmark Cookstown school building demolished

AS the first phase of a new horizon for Holy Trinity College comes to a close with the official opening of their modern premises, the second phase of the project has begun – with a bittersweet twist.

Last week saw the start of the demolition of the old school building, making way for bus lanes, car parks and a multi-use games area.

The building, which stood for over 60 years, has been a cornerstone for thousands of staff and pupils.

Originally opening its doors in September 1965 as St Patrick’s High School and Our Lady’s High School, the institutions merged in 1993 to form Holy Trinity College.

Earlier this year, the school hosted a final open evening, inviting former pupils and staff to take a nostalgic trip down memory lane.

Thousands of photographs and artefacts chronicled the school’s rich history, offering attendees the chance to relive decades of memories.

Principal Isabel Russell, who has led the college since 2011, described the event as ‘a pleasure’ and a valuable opportunity for the community to reconnect.

“For me, being somewhat new to the school and area, it was lovely to meet so many past pupils and staff I’ve heard so much about,” Ms Russell said.

“While the school has served us so well, we have to move forward and ensure the best possible facilities for our children now.”

From ambitious musical productions to the successes of countless students and the friendships forged over generations, Holy Trinity College has left an indelible mark on Cookstown.

With the demolition now underway, the community bids farewell to a building that holds cherished memories while looking ahead to a bright future.