End of an era in Omagh as the Bogues retire after 50 years

THIS week marks the end of an era on Market Street, Omagh, as Patrick and Eimear Bogues retire after 50 years in business at Bogues Jewellers.

“There is still a place in Omagh for this business, and I hope it will continue – but it will not continue in our name,” Mr Bogues said.

From navigating the challenges of the Troubles to travelling the world in pursuit of knowledge and materials, Mr Bogues reflected on his career ahead of his and his wife’s retirement.

His father established the Omagh outlet shortly after World War II, having moved from Belfast.

“My father was keen to get me involved,” Mr Bogues recalled.

“I was not so keen. I went to Queen’s and then Manchester University, where I studied Econometrics, before starting work in London with Barclays Bank.”

However, a major bombing in Omagh in 1974, which destroyed the shop, led Mr Bogues to return home at the age of 22.

“My parents struggled to cope after that, so I came home, learned the business, and qualified as a gemmologist.”

“In fact, the business was bombed a total of 23 times between our Omagh and Armagh outlets,” he continued.

“While it was nothing like what happened in Omagh in 1998, there were still many disruptions over the years.”

Despite the challenges, Bogues Jewellers also experienced its share of good times.

“We’ve had our ups and downs,” Mr Bogues said.

“But I really enjoyed working with people, especially couples coming in to buy engagement or wedding rings. That’s where the great joy of this business lies – it has provided a connection within the local community, which has always been very dear to me.”

His career also took him across the world in search of precious gems.

“I’ve been to Russia a few times while progressing in my studies of gemmology,” he said.

“I’ve also travelled to China and India sourcing gemstones. The trips were time-consuming but fascinating. I learned a lot and always brought back interesting finds, particularly diamonds and other gemstones.”

As the couple prepare to sail into their well-earned retirement, Mr Bogues explained why the business will not remain in the family.

“After the Omagh bomb, I remember thinking about our four children. That evening, I told my wife, ‘This will affect how they behave in their teenage years. I won’t be surprised if they go away and don’t come back.’

“And that’s exactly what happened. They all live abroad now, so there’s nothing else for it – we can’t go on forever.”

Concluding, Mr Bogues sang the praises of his beloved customers and staff ahead of his retirement.

“I simply could not have survived without them,” he said.

“I always did my best to satisfy them, and we shared many wonderful moments. Jewellery is used to celebrate life’s great occasions, and it’s been a privilege to be part of that.

“And of course, it’s not just me – it’s also our staff. I’ve been very lucky to have such wonderful, loyal people working with me, keeping me on the straight and narrow over the years.”