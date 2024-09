THE search is on for budding young environmentalists across Tyrone who are passionate and proactive about protecting and enhancing the local landscapes to make the world around them a better, greener place.

Organised by environmental youth movement ECO-UNESCO, the ‘Young Environmentalist Awards 2025’ recognises the work of young people across the North and South of Ireland, who are taking environmental and climate action.

More than 65,000 children and teenagers aged 10-18 have been involved with the awards since they began in 1999. And last year, students from St Ciaran’s College, Ballygawley, were among the prizewinners.

Speaking at the recent launch, ECO-UNESCO national director, Elaine Nevin, has encouraged green-fingered young people to enter the competition.

“Our young people are our future, and, every year, when the YEA entries arrive, I always find their enthusiasm and passion for environmental action inspiring,” she said. “We have had some excellent entries from young people in Tyrone in the past, and I can’t wait to see what actions they take this year.

“Young people across the island of Ireland are growing up during an era of extreme weather events, and are becoming very concerned about climate change as result.”

Entries to YEA 2025 are now open to any group of young people aged 10-18 years.

There are three age categories: 10-12, 12-14, and 15-18 years and groups can have as little as two members, but no more than 25.

Registration is free via yea.ie and closes on November 30, with the winners being named at a ceremony in Dublin next May.

Free talks

Meanwhile, ECO-UNESCO is also hosting a series of free online talks this month for children and teenagers aged eight to 18, starting on September 23. The main aim of the eco week is to inspire young people to take environmental action in their school or community, with separate sessions for children aged 8-12 and for the 12-18 age group.