Environment Minister to intervene in support of A5 appeal

STORMONT’s Agriculture Minister, Andrew Muir, has announced that his department will formally intervene in the appeal against a High Court decision that quashed approval for the long-awaited A5 road project.

Speaking at Stormont, Mr Muir highlighted the Climate Change Act passed by the Assembly and described climate change as the ‘defining challenge’ of our time. He said DAERA’s involvement in the appeal would ensure legislation is correctly interpreted and fully implemented.

“We have made much progress since I took office, and I am determined that this will continue. Achieving our targets requires collective leadership.

“All Ministers and departments must play their part,” Mr Muir said.

The announcement was welcomed by West Tyrone MP Órfhlaith Begley, who described the A5 as an Executive ‘flagship project’ vital for saving lives, boosting trade, creating jobs, and reducing journey times.

She added the road would benefit not only West Tyrone but the wider north west and the island.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins confirmed that her department has offered landowners along the A5 route licences to maintain their land in its current state. This would allow preparatory works, including surveys, to continue, with appropriate compensation provided.

She stressed that even if a stay of the quashing order were granted, the land would not automatically return to Department ownership.

The High Court’s order to quash approval, including the Vesting Order, was filed on June 27. The appeal against the ruling is expected to take place this autumn, keeping alive hopes that the controversial but crucial road project can move forward.