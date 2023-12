THE communities of both Beragh and Drumquin are in mourning following the untimely death of Eoin Franey over the weekend.

Eoin, who was a former player for Beragh Red Knights and a serving committee member, passed away peacefully at his home in Drumquin on Friday, December 1.

This morning (Monday) he will be buried in St Patrick’s Church, Langfield, Drumquin, follow-ing Requiem Mass in St Patrick’s Church at 10am.

Speaking with the TyroneHerald yesterday, his brother Michael said, “Eoin was a loving and caring husband, father, son, brother, son-in-law and brother-in-law, who had a heart of gold.

He added, “He was a friend to many and somebody who was always willing to lend a hand.”

A joiner by trade, Eoin went on to become a service engineer with Evolution Healthcare.

“He was talented with his hands and was a great outdoorsman who loved football, mountainbiking and surfing,” said Michael.

“We loved him – he had great heart.”

Drumquin Through the Years, a Facebook page that acts as a forum for the people who live in the close-knit community of the village, also paid tribute to their late neighbour.

“It is with great sadness that we learn of the untimely passing of Eoin Franey.

“We as a community extend our sympathies to Eoin’s wife Bríd, his children Brídín, Aoibheann and Proinsias, his mum Bernie, brother Michael and sisters Emma and Ellen, as well as the extended family circle.”

Concluding, the group quoted the final couplet from the locally renowned poem and song ‘The Hills Above Drumquin’, ‘Lay me down in Langfield when the task of life is run, ‘neath the sheltery slopes of Dooish and the hills above Drumquin.’