EOTAS in Strabane closes due to loss of Knockavoe base

THE Education Authority (EA) is being urged to find a new base for the EOTAS programme in Strabane, after it was removed from its former home at Knockavoe.

EOTAS (Education Other Than At School) were reportedly told to vacate its base one week before the beginning of term time earlier this month.

The move led to widespread condemnation with one parent saying their child has been “abandoned” by the education system.

This week local MLA Daniel McCrossan has called for a new permanent home for the program.

He said, “The EOTAS program does fantastic work in the Strabane area helping vulnerable children and those with additional needs…

“EOTAS were recently told by the Education Authority that the primary school element of the program must vacate their premises at Knockavoe School at very short notice without any consultation and shockingly poor communication.

“I am extremely disappointed at the way this has been handled by the EA who have left these children and young people without this vital support that is so important to them.

“This has angered parents, teachers, and the local community who know all about the important work that EOTAS does in our community.”

Mr McCrossan added, “I have contacted both the EA and the Permanent Secretary at the Department of Education urging them to make establishing a permanent home for EOTAS a top priority.

“Until that new base is established we need a temporary solution so that we can protect these important services for families in Strabane.”

One of the parents of the children affected said, “This has meant some real suffering for my son. It feels as if all the great work that has been done to help him by staff from EOTAS is being undone. He is back in class five days a week and he is really finding it difficult.

“EOTAS really helped him develop coping skills to help in his education. I feel as if a lot of that hard work is being undone.”

In a statement to the Strabane Chronicle the EA said that they are working to identify an ‘appropriate’ new home for EOTAS Strabane.

A spokesperson said, “Due to the high levels of demand within Special Educational Needs and significant works required across the education sector to increase capacity, a small number of part-time specialist EOTAS placements… will be impacted while EA works to identify appropriate accommodation. The EA Primary Behaviour Support and Provisions team continues to work with those children affected delivering intervention and support within the schools that they attend.”

Meanwhile, Sinn Féin councillor Paul Boggs says he will bring a motion to September’s meeting of council, calling on the Education Authority to urgently act to find suitable replacement accommodation.

Speaking ahead of the meeting, Cllr Boggs said, “I commend the persistence of all teachers and support staff involved in continuing to provide our young people with the support they need, but in doing so, call on the EA to find a suitable alternative as soon as possible.”