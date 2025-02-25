Equipment worth £1,000 stolen from Castlederg DJ and barber

A Castlederg barber and DJ has lost over £1,000 worth of equipment after his car was broken into in Belfast.

Alex Condy last week stayed with his girlfriend in a Belfast hotel following a night out.

The next morning, he received a message from the police informing him of the break-in.

“We had been up over the weekend for a rave on Saturday night,” Alex said.

“I woke up the next morning to a message from the police to get in contact with them.”

When he went down to the car park, he found the back window of his Volkswagen completely smashed in.

In the backseat were all his barbering equipment and a set of DJ decks, valued at £800 alone. The total loss amounted to over £1,000.

Alex contacted local cash converters in hopes that the stolen equipment might be pawned.

“This is definitely a valuable lesson,” he added. “I’ve never had anything like this happen to me before. It goes to show you should never leave anything valuable visible in the back of the car.”

Alex will now have to replace the stolen equipment.

“The DJ decks aren’t too much of a problem for clubs, as most already have their own sets. But I won’t be able to take on private work like birthday parties or weddings. All of my barbering tools were taken, so I’ll have to replace them.”