Eskra farmer to host special grasscheck event on Thursday

A GRASSCHECK beef farm walk is taking place on an Eskra farm this week.

Organised by AgriSearch, the event is being hosted on the farm of Oliver McKenna, 12 Tulnafoil Road, on Thursday, September 11 at 7pm.

The Eskra man runs a suckler herd of around 40 cows that are split between spring and autumn calving; males are finished as bulls at under 16 months and heifers are finished or sold as forward stores.

Advertisement

Mr McKenna also has an ABP blade calf rearing house on his farm and rears up to 140 calves at a time with three to four crops of calves coming through the house annually.

He has been a participant of GrassCheck since 2018 and has seen the benefits of measuring grass on a weekly basis to make important grassland management decision throughout the year.

The theme of the farm walk will be grazing management with a particular emphasis on autumn grazing management to increase the number of days at grass.

All are welcome to attend. For further information visit the AgriSearch website. GrassCheck is a joint initiative of AgriSearch, AFBI and CAFRE and is co-funded by DAERA