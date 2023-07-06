Estate agents to close after 56 years

A WELL-KNOWN Omagh estate agents is set to close after 56 years in business.

T Patterson Stewart Auctioneers and Estate Agency on High Street will shut its doors for the last time later this month.

The business was first opened in Georges Street, Omagh in 1967 by Patterson Stewart, before moving to more spacious premises on High Street.

Sadly, Mr Stewart died last month. His wife Rene and daughter Alison Humphreys will now see to the closure of the business.

Paying tribute to her father, Alison said, “He was always interested in farming and the farming community, which led to him getting a lot of business with land letting and property sales in Fermanagh, Tyrone and Londonderry.

“At heart he was a farmer, very family-orientated, and his wife and three daughters were involved in helping with the farm.

“His other interests lay with Omagh Cancer Research, where he was a member for over 30 years. He enjoyed running charity auctions for the church and other charity organisations.”

She added, “He loved his work and had no intentions of retiring. When sudden illness struck in February he was forced to retire and he regretted not finishing his last two sales in Fivemiletown mart.”

The Stewart family would like to thank everyone who supported the business and gave condolences on his death.

The office will remain open on Tuesdays and by appointment for the month of July.