Evacuation prompts renewed calls for better leisure facilities

THE evacuation of Riversdale Leisure Centre this week has re-ignited calls to fast-track the construction of a new facility for Strabane.

On Monday evening, people inside Riversdale between 6.30pm and 7pm were swiftly escorted outside after an alarm sounded, assembling in the car park. Swimmers too were evacuated from the pool and had to be wrapped in foil blankets for warmth.

Independent councillor Paul Gallagher, who was present at the time, has long campaigned for a new leisure centre for Strabane.

The £103 million City Deal, aimed at transforming Strabane town centre, includes plans for a new leisure centre, alongside proposed health and further education hubs, a council building, and a footbridge.

Cllr Gallagher said: “I was in Riversdale on Monday evening when an alarm started, first intermittently, then solidly. Once that happened, we got an immediate call over the tannoy for everyone to get out of the building, and the public were very responsive.

“Everyone was evacuated in a quick and professional manner by staff that should be commended for their swift actions. I did wonder whether it was the fire alarm or possibly a gas alarm.”

Although the incident appeared to be minor, Cllr Gallagher believes it serves as a warning to prioritise the new facility.

“While this incident seemed to be nothing, I think it should be acknowledged that the current leisure centre is 50 years old and, the older it gets, the more likely it is for things like this to occur.

“I think the sooner we get spades in the ground for the new leisure centre, promised as part of the City Deal, the better – so there is a new, up-to-date, secure building for people to enjoy.”

While declining to say what exactly caused the alarm to sound, a council spokesperson said: “Following a short evacuation, the building returned to normal operations within 15 minutes.

“No emergency services attended the facility but, in line with health and safety procedures and training, staff carried out the short evacuation, and normal operations resumed when it was established it was safe to do so.”