Event next week to discuss the future of historic Omagh barracks

THE ‘Save St Lucia’ committee are inviting the public to a talk next Monday.

On December 8, a second meeting of the committee will take place in Omagh Community Hub, located in the Orange Hall on Mountjoy Road, at 8.30pm.

The committee was established following the announcement from the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) that the former army barracks will be put up for sale.

Suggestions included transforming the barracks into a military museum, creating a Harry Ferguson Museum of Innovation to celebrate Northern Ireland’s inventors and achievers and establishing a County Tyrone Museum.

Other proposals put forward were to use the site as a veteran’s centre, with existing houses converted into accommodation for former service personnel, alongside potential tourism, education and research facilities.

Stevan Patterson, ‘Save St Lucia’ committee member, said, “This will be an opportunity for the public from the whole community to show support in attending for this very important cause and to be informed on how the campaign is progressing.

“It is hoped to expand the committee with more members, link up with other interested groups and make it more official by agreeing a constitution and elect officers.”

He added, “Everyone is welcome to attend and give their input.”