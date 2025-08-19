Event to discuss ‘killing fields’ of East Tyrone during Troubles

AN event next month will discuss what has been described as the ‘ethnic cleansing’ of communities in East Tyrone during the Troubles.

The event, which is entitled ‘The Killing Fields of North Armagh and East Tyrone’, will be held at the Brownlow Courtyard in Lurgan on Thursday, September 25, at 7pm.

It is being organised by the Ancre Somme Association (ASC), which was set up in honour of soldiers killed in the First World War.

A spokesperson for the group said everyone was welcome to come along to next month’s ‘poignant’ discussion.

“The event will include a first-hand account from a survivor, offering testimony and insights into the operations and ultimate dissolution of the group responsible for ethnic cleansing during the Northern Ireland conflict,” said the spokesperson.

While no group is named in the ASC statement promoting next month’s event, it is believed the comments refer to the IRA.

Alongside those killed by the IRA and other republican paramilitary groups in the East Tyrone and North Armagh areas, there were also many murders carried out by loyalist paramilitaries.

The Glenanne Gang, which was based in Armagh and made up of members of the UVF, UDR and serving police officers, is alleged to have carried out up to 120 killings.

Speaking about next month’s event, the ASC spokesperson continued: “This presentation offers a vital platform to examine this significant historical period, fostering a more profound comprehension of the effects of violence and societal division on local communities.

“Through the incorporation of personal narratives, we can respectfully acknowledge the experiences of the victims and contemplate the challenging repercussions of these occurrences.

“The upcoming event is designed to be a reflective and educational session, fostering dialogue and promoting a deeper comprehension of historical influences.

“Admission to this event is complimentary, and upon departure, you will have the chance to contribute a donation to the Northern Ireland Purple Poppy Memorial Fund.”