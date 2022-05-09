A TRUE character, who everyone loved.

These are the words used to describe the much-loved theatre performer, and well-known local man, Gerry Maguire, who sadly passed away on Wednesday at his home at Mullaghmore Gardens.

A creative heart, with a cheerful personality, Gerry was an especially popular member of ‘Skyzdalimit’ – a local musical theatre group for people with a learning disability or autism, in 2014.

Advertisement

Famous for arriving to rehearsals in decadent three-piece suits, Mr Maguire performed on stage at the Strule Arts Centre in a starring role in four major productions before Covid struck in 2019.

Indeed, Gerry was due to perform as Gypsy Gerry, a travelling troubadour, in Skyzdlalimit’s upcoming musical production, ‘Circus’, to be performed at the Strule Arts Centre next month.

Paying tribute to the great performer, Sheena McCooey, chairperson of Skyzdalimit, said that Gerry will be ‘very, very badly missed’.

“All of us at Skydalimit are deeply saddened, and it’s a terrible loss for us all,” she said. “We are like a family in Skyzdalimit.

“We express our sincere condolences to his family, friends and carers who looked after him so caringly and devotedly.

“We were shocked to learn of his passing, as he had just attended a rehearsal two weeks ago, and was in his usual brilliant form.”

Shenna said that Gerry ‘brought joy and happiness to every rehearsal’.

Advertisement

“Everyone loved Gerry,” she said. “He was a true character, and a beautiful, genuine person, with a sparkle in his eyes at all times.

“No cast member came to rehearsal so stylishly turned out, in his three-piece suit and shining shoes.

“Every Monday, the whole cast looked forward to Gerry’s fantastical stories that were real to him – be it, scoring incredible goals for Tyrone against Kerry; going on a week-tour of the USA with his band – The Brian Coll Band! – appearing on innumerable TV programmes; the birth of his latest nieces and nephews; the wedding of his daughter; and endless more,” she added. “It’s so sad, as our last performance before Covid was also dedicated to the memory of another cast member, Donnie Robertson, who had just recently passed.

“And so too, this year’s performance will be dedicated to the memory of our dear friend, Gerry, who will never be forgotten and remain forever in our hearts.”

Rest in peace, Gerry Maguire.