This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
BROUGHT TO YOU BY
This website is powered by the Ulster Herald, Tyrone Herald, Strabane Chronicle & Dungannon Herald
Advertisement

Ex-midwife honoured for role with Omagh Volunteer Centre

  • 17 June 2024
Ex-midwife honoured for role with Omagh Volunteer Centre
Omagh Volunteer Centre founding member and current chairperson, Monica Coyle has been a volunteer throughout the organisation's 25 years of service in the Omagh area. JasMc2
Emmet McElhattonBy Emmet McElhatton - 17 June 2024
3 minutes read

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
(CLICK ON THE TITLE BELOW TO SUBSCRIBE)
Tags:

You can share this post!

Advertisement

BROUGHT TO YOU BY