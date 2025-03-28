Excellence award for Omagh student at Ulster University

A STUDENT from Omagh has been honoured at this year’s Ulster University Business School’s Excellence Awards.

Claire Crawford, an MSc postgraduate student in Human Resource Management, received the Labour Relations Agency Dissertation Prize for the highest mark on modules that lead to the final degree classification.

Now celebrating their 14th year, the awards are an opportunity to acknowledge exceptional talent across a range of subjects including Marketing, Management, Business Studies and Human Resource Management.

Advertisement

Awards were presented to the 29 top-performing students in a variety of subjects including the highest-achieving first, second and final year student, excellence in placement and highest mark on various modules.

The awards were held at Ulster University’s Academy Restaurant at the Belfast Campus across two afternoons, one for undergraduate students and another for postgraduate students.

Dr Mary Boyd, Head of Department, congratulated all of this year’s winners.

She said: “Congratulations to all our award-winning students.

“It’s truly inspiring to witness such a diverse pool of talent across our management, leadership and marketing programmes and it’s great to be able to come together to celebrate their hard work and dedication at the awards.

“Here at Ulster University Business School, we are dedicated to preparing students with the relevant skills to become leaders in their various fields. It wouldn’t be possible to hold these awards year-on-year without our sponsors, so I’d like to say thank you to each of them for their support.”

Dr Boyd added: “The awards are particularly special to us this year as we also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Business School later this year.”