Expansion plans announced for natural gas network

Plans to expand Cookstown’s natural gas network to more homes and businesses this summer have been announced, amid increasing demand.

The works, proposed by SGN Natural Gas, have been approved by DfI Roads and will be carried out by construction and infrastructure services company, Kier.

From late May until early August, gas mains laying will be carried out along the stretch of Loy Street, Chapel Street, Church Street and Killymoon Street, with a one-week pause on works during the week starting July 10.

From mid June until early July, works will take place along Drum Road, followed by works at Sandholes Road from early July until mid August.

Further bouts of work will also take place at Orritor Road during August and into early September.

SGN Natural Gas will notify local residents and businesses who may be affected by these works. There will be no full road closures during this period, however traffic control measures will be in place.

Access will be maintained for emergency services at all times.

Mark Davidson, head of engineering at SGN Natural Gas, said, “These dates have been carefully selected to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum. Following discussions with DfI Roads, it was agreed that this was the best time to work on these roads as there is a notable reduction in rush hour traffic volumes during the school holidays. By undertaking these works during a traditionally quieter period, this will help ensure we are collaborating effectively with our stakeholders, members of the public and our customers.”

David Butler, director at SGN Natural Gas, added, “We’re delighted to announce this expansion programme in Cookstown, which will bring the many benefits of natural gas to more homes and businesses in the area.

“With natural gas being cleaner and more efficient compared to solid fuel, our infrastructure will ultimately play a key role in decarbonising the west of Northern Ireland, particularly with recent biomethane developments in our network.”

l All the latest and up-to-date information on roadworks in the SGN Natural Gas network can be found at sgnnaturalgas.co.uk/roadworks.