Extension granted to question man arrested over Omagh shooting

DETECTIVES have been granted more time to question a 43-year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation into the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in Omagh on Wednesday night.

A court in Belfast has granted an extension to the detention of the suspect until 10pm on Tuesday.

All six arrested men remain in custody in the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station.

Major Investigation Team detectives continue to ask for the public’s help and would appeal to witnesses or those with information to please get in touch by calling 101 or online via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

Information, including photos, CCTV and dash-cam footage, can also be provided to police through the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/PSNI23S03-PO1.

Photo credit: Alan Lewis/PhotopressBelfast.co.uk