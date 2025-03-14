Extensive replanting and habitat mitigation planned for road scheme

STORMONT’S Infrastructure Minister has confirmed that extensive replanting and habitat mitigation measures will be implemented to counteract the impact of hedge-cutting along the proposed A5 dual carriageway route.

Liz Kimmins made the comments in response to a Stormont question from West Tyrone DUP MLA Tom Buchanan.

As preparatory works continue, trees, bushes, and hedgerows are being removed ahead of the potential start of construction on the major road scheme. However, the Minister assured that significant steps are being taken to reduce the environmental impact.

She said that the removal of hedgerows had been carefully considered in terms of landscape character and the visual effect on nearby properties and those passing through the area.

The Minister explained that, to address these impacts, extensive new boundary hedgerows would be planted throughout the scheme as part of a broader landscape strategy.

She added that additional measures, such as tree, scrub, hedgerow, and grassland planting, would also be implemented to compensate for habitat loss, including vital foraging areas for bats.

A detailed summary of the mitigation measures being proposed to be carried out during work on the A5 is contained within the Addendum to the Environmental Statement into the road scheme, which was published in 2022.