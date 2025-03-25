Fake £20 note warning after local businesses hit in recent days

Police in the Fermanagh and Omagh district are urging business owners to be alert to fake £20 notes.

The warning follows several incidents in recent days of counterfeit £20 Bank of England notes being passed to retailers.

Superintendent Robert McGowan said: “We have seen on each occasion that the persons responsible will attend a shop and buy a small item then pay with the fake note to receive legitimate currency in their change.

“There are a number of things shop owners and employees can look out for, including, does the main printing feel raised, can you see a bold and clear watermark when the note is held up to the light, is the print clear, sharp and well defined?

“Some other things to look out for include checking if the colours are clear and distinct.

“Comparing a suspect note against a note which is known to be genuine is also a good way to check. Counterfeit notes are damaging for local businesses so please report any incidents to us straightaway.”

Anyone with any concerns regarding counterfeit notes is urged to call 101.