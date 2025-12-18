Families frustrated at new Omagh Bombing Inquiry delay

THE next set of hearings in the Omagh Bombing Inquiry has been delayed due to disclosure issues, prompting ‘frustration and profound disappointment’ from the families of those killed in the 1998 atrocity.

The inquiry began last January when testimonial statements from the loved ones of those killed. Evidence was also heard from people caught up in the Market Street bombing and members of the police and emergency services.

It had been expected that evidential hearings would begin in March 2026, but these have now been postponed, with no new date having yet been set.

The Omagh bombing remains the single worst atrocity of the Troubles, claiming the lives of 31 people.

The inquiry was established in February 2024, but the further delay has been described as a ‘bitter blow’.

John Fox, of John Fox Law Ltd, who represents 12 families and 16 of the deceased as well as ten survivors, has called on the British Government to do everything in its power to ensure that its agents provide full disclosure.

“They urge the UK Government to provide every resource necessary to accelerate disclosure and prevent further slippage and similarly urge the Irish Government to work at pace in providing disclosure in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding,” Mr Fox said.

“Despite their frustration, the families remain steadfast. This Inquiry represents the last vestige of hope for uncovering the truth about the events leading up to that awful day and if the Omagh Bombing could have be prevented.

“They will continue to work constructively with the Inquiry and expect it to use all powers available – including further public hearings if necessary – to hold any organisation to account should delays become unacceptable.

“The Omagh Bombing changed many lives forever. Families lost loved ones in the most horrific circumstances. The families and survivors have fought for decades to get to this point, and they will not stop now. Delay will not deter them in their pursuit for truth and justice.”