Families want to meet environment chief over ‘sickening’ smell

THE chief executive of the Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) is being urged to meet families in Killeeshil who say they have endured more than six years of a ‘sickening’ odour from a local mushroom compost factory.

Over 1,200 complaints have been filed about the smell, prompting Mid Ulster District Council to demand direct engagement with those affected.

Last year, hundreds of residents including children took part in a protest at the factory and called for action.

It is now more than six years since concerns about the smell from the now Sawgrass Substrates Ltd facility, which produces the mushroom compost.

Last week at a meeting of Mid Ulster District Council, independent councillor, Kevin McElvogue proposed a motion on the issue. The motion called for the noting of the ‘distress’ being experienced by the people of the area, as a result of what was described as a ‘sickening odour’.

“For more than six years, families in the Killeeshil community have been affected almost daily by the strong sickening odour coming from the Sawgrass factory on the Aughnar Road,” he said.

“This is not a minor inconvenience.

“It affects people most days, and often for long periods. Because of the smell, many residents cannot open their windows, even on warm days.

“People cannot sit outside, enjoy their gardens or let their children play outdoors.

“Some families describe feeling trapped in their own homes. This odour is also impacting the local primary school, St Mary’s [PS, Cabragh].”

The school has invested in a new outdoor sensory garden, but, on many days, it cannot be used because of the odour.

“It’s too overwhelming for children and staff. This is completely unacceptable.

“Across the community, the odour is causing widespread disruption. Children have been sick during football training and matches.

“Sessions at Killeeshil GAC have been cancelled or cut short. Community events have been ruined. Visitors regularly comment on the strength of the smell.

“People’s mental health is suffering. Stress, frustration, and the feeling of being ignored are becoming part of daily life.”

Calling for the issue to be dealt with, councillor McElvogie said that monitoring of the facility without action was ‘pointless’.

Echoing his comments, independent councillor, Barry Monteith, described the situation as ‘abhorrent.’

Sinn Fein councillor, Gael Gildernew, said that no community should be subjected to dfaily odours coming from industrial plants.

“This has made life in these areas unbearable on an almost daily basis,” she added.