Family contact Interpol about missing Tyrone man

The family of a missing Tyrone man have contacted Interpol as concerns for his safety grow.

Seamus O’Neill travelled to Barcelona last Saturday, but his family have not heard from him since Wednesday.

All attempts to reach the Coalisland man by phone or social media have thus far failed.

As fears for Mr O’Neill’s’ safety continue to mount, posts have spread across social media asking people in Barcelona – and wider Spain – to look out for him.

Writing on social media, Mr O’Neill’s sister Shauna McStravick said, “My brother Seamus travelled to Barcelona alone on Saturday and his family and friends haven’t heard from him since Wednesday afternoon.

“This is totally out of character for him and he’s no longer contactable by phone or social media.

“We’re very concerned and have contacted police and Interpol.

“If anyone is in the Barcelona area can you please look out for him or if anyone knows what more we can do please let us know.

“We as a family would appreciate any help or guidance.”